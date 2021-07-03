Free indoor tours resume at B.C. legislature after more than a year

Indoor tours resumed July 2 at the B.C. Legislature for the first time since March 2020. Outdoor tours have been running since June. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Free indoor tours resumed at the B.C. Legislature on Friday for the first time since their suspension in March 2020.

As many as 100 people were admitted for tours of the Legislature on July 2 on a first-come, first-served basis during the service’s first day of operations in over a year. For the facility’s outdoor tours, the legislature has been hosting 12 to 15 guests per day since late June.

It's a very special day at #BCLeg. Indoor tours of the Parliament Buildings resume today after being suspended since March 2020. Tours are free and are offered daily through the summer every 30 minutes between 10am and 4pm. More info: https://t.co/NHWaMEkinV. #BCpoli #YYJ pic.twitter.com/8nJ3STa5I1 — BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) July 2, 2021

Indoor tours run daily throughout the summer and begin every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information on these and the legislature’s virtual tours, visit leg.bc.ca.

