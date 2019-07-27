Free workshop offers a heads up on a healthy brain

Greater Victoria event sponsored by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

When it comes to the human brain, using it helps prevent losing it.

According to the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C., protecting and maintaining your brain is an essential part of healthy aging.

With that in mind, the society is hosting a workshop aptly called Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health. The two-hour session will focus on strategies and tips for improving the health of the body, mind and spirit.

The event is free courtesy of partial funding provided by the provincial government and about 20 generous donors.

READ ALSO: Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Amica on the Gorge at 994 Gorge Rd. West. Pre-registration is required at info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org, or by calling 250-382-2052.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit alzheimerbc.org. You can also call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 for service in English, 1-833-674-5007 in Cantonese and Mandarin, or 1-833-674-5003 for service in Punjabi.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Oak Bay announces lineup for 2019 Arts and Culture Days

Just Posted

Celebrating 79 years of Bugs Bunny

The cartoon rabbit has been pulling pranks since July 27, 1940

Heavy police presence had Davin Street in Saanich closed off on Saturday

Police negotiated the arrest of the man inside the home using loudspeaker

Two vehicle crash at Cook and Finlayson just after midnight

VicPD say the injuries were non-life-threatening

New, hands-on dinosaur lab opens in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. offers a museum and education centre where participants can extract real fossils

Oak Bay announces lineup for 2019 Arts and Culture Days

The free August events include drag story time, detective training and more

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Photos: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called… Continue reading

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read