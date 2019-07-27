Free workshop offers a heads up on a healthy brain

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

When it comes to the human brain, using it helps prevent losing it.

According to the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C., protecting and maintaining your brain is an essential part of healthy aging.

With that in mind, the society is hosting a workshop aptly called Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health. The two-hour session will focus on strategies and tips for improving the health of the body, mind and spirit.

The event is free courtesy of partial funding provided by the provincial government and about 20 generous donors.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Amica on the Gorge at 994 Gorge Rd. West. Pre-registration is required at info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org, or by calling 250-382-2052.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit alzheimerbc.org. You can also call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 for service in English, 1-833-674-5007 in Cantonese and Mandarin, or 1-833-674-5003 for service in Punjabi.

