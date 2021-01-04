From environment to youth or community builder, nominate your West Shore hero

Nominations for the Goldstream Gazette’s Local Hero awards are open to Jan. 15

After a year of learning to lean on each other amid the coronavirus pandemic, West Shore residents have the opportunity to nominate their local heroes.

Nominations for the Goldstream Gazette’s 2020 Local Hero award are open until Jan. 15.

It is now more important than ever for our community to celebrate amazing individuals who perform outstanding acts of service that are selfless and courageous, making the West Shore a vibrant place to live, work and play. So on Feb. 24, we will come together virtually to celebrate these individuals.

The Local Hero Awards were made with the purpose of creating a platform for those powerful people stories that make our West Shore community strong. The awards celebrate a wide range of organizations and individuals, in the form of our sponsors, partners, nominees and nominators – to honour our community heroes.

Nominating someone is easy. Simply go to hero.goldstreamgazette.com, click “Submit a Nomination” and follow the directions. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15.

The Goldstream Gazette thanks Prosperity Planning and Westhills for their title sponsorships for the inaugural event.

Awards include the Seniors’ Champion, Environmental Hero, Arts Ambassador, Coach(es) Award, Community Builder, Community Volunteer, Courage and Bravery Award, Educator Award, Emergency Services Award, Unsung Hero and Youth Volunteer.

Finally, the Hero of the Year – will be an individual who rises above the rest by demonstrating unwavering leadership, compassion and community spirit in all that he or she does. He or she makes a genuine and significant contribution to the West Shore and is a natural community role model.

The awards are handcrafted by local carver John Bellis, who carves totem poles, paddles, drums and bentwood boxes.

