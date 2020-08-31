Fruit Tree Gleaning Program returns to Sooke

Program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters

Sooke Food CHI’s Fruit Tree Program is back for the fall harvest.

Sooke has an abundance of fruit trees, the origins of some dating back over a century. In the case of many, the harvest goes unclaimed and fallen fruit is not only wasted but becomes an attractant to unwelcome wildlife.

The fruit tree program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters through Sooke Food CHI’s online service.

Tree owners register their trees on the Sooke Food CHI website, and community members looking for fruit can sign up for tree picking. Harvested fruit is then shared equally between fruit tree owners, volunteer pickers, and helping agencies within Sooke.

This service is overseen by Amber Rowse-Robinson, fruit tree program coordinator. Rowse-Robinson is a Sooke farmer with an academic background in household food security and family development.

If you have trees in need of harvesting, or would like to become a volunteer picker, please go online to the Fruit Tree Program, Sooke Food CHI webpage or contact Rowse-Robinson at fruittreeprogram@sookefoodchi.ca.

In light of current circumstances, pickers will be required to adhere to public health and safety measures.


Agriculture

