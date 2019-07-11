GALLERY: Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at Oak Bay Night Market

Jackson Edgley, 6, saved up enough of his dad’s empty sparkling water bottles to pay $4 to magician and balloonist Brian Kilshaw for a gold sword balloon and a flower balloon for his little sister at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Visitors at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Bubbles entertain visitors at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Bubbles entertain visitors at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Cindy Ralph from the Oak Bay United Church uses bubbles to entertain visitors with the church’s art-based stand at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) One year old (almost two) Ezra Lewin enjoys the bubbles during the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) One year old (almost two) Ezra Lewin enjoys the bubbles during the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Jackson Edgley, 6, saved up enough of his dad’s empty sparkling water bottles to pay $4 to magician and balloonist Brian Kilshaw for a gold sword balloon and a flower balloon for his little sister at the Oak Bay Night Market on July 10. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The Oak Bay Night Market might be the best place to catch smiles on a dreary (but welcome), rainy summer afternoon.

The night market continues on Aug. 14, Wednesday night, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Oak Bay Avenue, with the last one on Sept. 11.

READ MORE: Oak Bay Village Night Market kicks off

Here are some photos from the July 10 event, which sold out all vendor spots for the second straight event this year.

Organizer Heather Leary says she gets repeated calls from vendors on the waitlist hoping for cancels.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter