GALLERY: Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at Oak Bay Night Market

The Oak Bay Night Market might be the best place to catch smiles on a dreary (but welcome), rainy summer afternoon.
The night market continues on Aug. 14, Wednesday night, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Oak Bay Avenue, with the last one on Sept. 11.
Here are some photos from the July 10 event, which sold out all vendor spots for the second straight event this year.
Organizer Heather Leary says she gets repeated calls from vendors on the waitlist hoping for cancels.
