Garagellenium XX starts with pancake breakfast

There are already 51 registrants for the 20th Garagellenium Oak Bay Garage Sale, held Saturday, June 8 this year from 9 a.m. Organizer Cassie Kangas believes the number will soon approach 100. (Black Press file photo)

To celebrate the 20th edition of Garagellenium organizers Engel & Volkers are hosting a pancake breakfast to kickoff the day on June 8.

The free breakfast runs from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. right outside the office at 2249 Oak Bay Ave.

Garagellenium XX then runs from 9 a.m. (no earlybirds) to 1 p.m. and organizer Cassie Kangas, who’s leading it for the fourth year, expects the current number of 51 registered garage sales will soon balloon up to 100.

READ MORE: Garagellenium primer, get ready to garage sale

Registration is open until June 2 at Oakbaygaragesale.com.

“We generally end up with around 100, and hopefully we’ll get there again,” Kangas said.

Many people hosting sales will be donate the money to various charities.

“These sales are a big part of the day,” Kangas said.

READ MORE: Get out your used goods, Garagellenium is fast approaching

The pre-garage sale pancake breakfast is only one of a few activities that are planned to celebrate 20th edition. Canvas Church will provide bouncy houses in the green space behind Municipal Hall, free for families. There will also be freezies and water, as well as a food truck will offering lunch options (including a ‘loonie lunch’ for kids). There will be tents, tables and chairs for patrons.

All proceeds from the food truck will go to charity. The bouncy house hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the food truck is open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Come early [to 2249 Oak Bay Ave.], we’ll be on at the grill cooking the pancakes,” Kangas said. “Hang out and get fuelled to go shopping.”

Many people enjoy walking through Oak Bay from sale to sale and a growing contingent of people are doing it by bike, Kangas noted.

“If you can do it without a car that is beneficial, [either way] please have patience as some of the smaller side streets can get congested.”

One strategy that’s quite popular for walkers who want to make bigger purchases is to make the purchase and have the host put it aside so you can return to pick it up later by car.

As always, there are no earlybirds. Sales are not to start until 9 a.m. Even then the dealers and keener will be on the lookout.

“Because it’s such a huge variety of people in Oak Bay we get kid stuff, outdoor stuff, furniture, treasures. Dealers and professional garage ‘salers’ do come right at 9 a.m. to get first dibs.”

The first 100 registrants also get free garage sale kits available for pickup at the Engel & Volkers location. The office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. “The kit has signs, balloons, price stickers, pens, paper, courtesy of Engel & Volkers as a sponsor.”

Kangas also pointed out that Quadra Street designs deserves credit for maintaining the Oakbaygaragesale.com website each year.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

