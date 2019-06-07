Gargellenium XX registrants soar to 124 different sales

Sale savvy fundraisers Avery Crawshaw and Nicholas Bartle-Clar sell baked goods to raise money for the BC SPCA on behalf of Beavers during Garagellenium 2018 in Oak Bay. (Black Press File Photo)

Saturday’s Garagellenium XX is set to be among the biggest since the mass garage sale’s early years.

The 2019 event starts at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 8. No early birds, though some sales do go past 1 p.m., at the host’s discretion.

This year, organizer Cassie Kangas has registered 124 sales, the most in her five years of running the event.

“After an event has been going for 20 years, to have it keep growing is amazing,” Kangas said.

The event started in 2000 with Paul Redchurch (who now organizes with the Bowker Brush Up) pushing the idea that Oak Bay hold the “biggest mass garage sale” in Oak Bay’s history. That year they hosted 170 sales.

This year, which is technically the 20th version of the event if you include the first year, Kangas has added a pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (or while supplies last, as she doesn’t know how many people to anticipate), outside Engel and Volkers office at 2249 Oak Bay Ave.

Canvas Church is also hosting bouncy castles and a family zone behind municipal hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They’ll be handing out freezies and water to kids, and from 11 to 1:30 p.m. a food truck will be selling lunch, including a $1 lunch option for kids. All benefits are for charity.

“It’s so exciting to see the number of sales grow,” Kangas said. “When that happens, you really get a pocket of sales in a neigbhourhood, like Harling Point (Quimper Park), which has 18 sales in a small radius.”

Visit oakbaygaragesale.com for more information.

