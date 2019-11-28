Gem of a Victoria Hospice fundraiser opens during Oak Bay Gallery Walk

An 18kt white and peach gold ring by Dietje Hagedoorn. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery)

The sparkle of the season takes on a special shine each year at The Avenue Gallery as it raises funds for Victoria Hospice.

The Avenue Gallery showcases wearable art created by the finest boutique jewellers in Canada with All That Glitters VII from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24. A percentage from the sale of each gem sold will be donated to Victoria Hospice.

The event opens during the 16th annual Oak Bay Gallery Walk on Nov. 28, with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A number of jewellers will be in attendance at the reception at 2184, Oak Bay Ave.

Oak Bay Village comes alive with music, roasted chestnuts and other holiday festivities on the Avenue as galleries stay open late.

