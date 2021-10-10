Goldstream Farmers Market extending its season until November

The Langford-based market hopes to support vendors with some additional wintertime sales opportunities. (Black Press Media file photo)

For the second year, the Goldstream Farmers Market is extending its season to make room for some Christmas cheer.

The market usually operates in Veterans Memorial Park every Saturday from May to October but announced just before the Thanksgiving long weekend that outdoor vendors will be selling their wares until Nov. 27.

Shirley Obersteller, Goldstream Market treasurer, told Black Press Media the extension was such a hit last year that they’ve decided to try it out again.

“Customers loved it,” she said. “It gets cold, but it’s great.”

With some traditional indoor holiday markets closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Obersteller said offering an outdoor option helps vendors who would normally rely on that wintertime income.

It also gives farmers and artisans a chance to recoup some of their lost income from the pandemic, she explained.

The Goldstream Farmers Market hosts vendors who sell fresh produce, prepared food, crafts, clothes and more.

Anyone interested in vending still has time to apply by emailing manager.goldstreammarket@gmail.com.

“There’s plenty of space,” Obersteller enthused.

The Goldstream Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 27.

