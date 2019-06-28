Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns for another fun-filled day

Gorge Road West will once again transform on Canada Day into a vibrant community celebration.

Hosted by the Gorge Tillicum Community Association, with the support of the District of Saanich, the Gorge Canada Day Picnic is back for another fun-filled year.

The event got its start back in 1999 when a small, hard-working group decided to have a day that residents could enjoy, traffic-free, along the waterway that would help build community. It’s now grown to one of the largest community events in Saanich.

Featuring a nearly two-kilometre “stage” along Gorge Road West and the Gorge Waterway Park, there are lots of free, family-friendly activities, including the family parade, pancake breakfast, Canada Day market, classic car show, kids’ games and more.

“In addition to all the original favourites, including the family parade, pancake breakfast, strawberry tea, car show, canoe rides and road hockey we are shaking things up a bit this year,” said Chris Kask, Gorge Canada Day Picnic chair.

“We’ve been wanting to program the natural amphitheatre in Gorge Park for a few years, and this year we decided to move the main stage to this area. This is a picturesque sloped area perfectly suited to spread out a blanket and enjoy an afternoon of great music.”

The Cliffes kick off the musical lineup of mainstage performances at noon, followed by Qristina Bachand at 1 p.m. and Daniel Cook at 2:15. Entertainment will continue into the evening with other performances featuring Theatre Skam, Sunshine Clowns, Nick Stecz Drum Workshop, Tim Gosley Puppets and a variety of performers from the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Also, not to be forgotten, are the more than 65 market vendors, approximately 25 food vendors, a not-for-profit area, kids’ zone, and Gorge on Art.

Festivities kick off on July 1 at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.

Organizers are reminding residents that Gorge Road will be closed during the day and parking in the area is limited.

For more information, go to gorgecanadaday.ca.

