Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Rosemary McGrath and Beverley Mason, along with one-month-olds Iyla and Mila Durrancealong, were working hard at the 2018 Highlands Holiday Craft Fair, which took place at the Caleb Pike Heritage Park and the Highlands Community Hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Here is a list of holiday-themed craft fairs coming up across Greater Victoria.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Annual Oak Leaves Bazaar

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

Handmade and gently used goods, from jewelry to attic treasures and books.

250-370-7300

James Bay New Horizons Centre Fall Bazaar & Tea

Saturday, Oct. 26 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies St.

Free admission and refreshments for sale.

Credit and Debit cards accepted/wheelchair accessible.

250.386.3035

jamesbaynewhorizons.ca

Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3

On the Ridge Craft Fair

Sat. Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cordova Bay United Church Hall, 813 Claremont Ave.

Come to our juried craft fair. Variety of vendors, something for everyone. Jewelry, pottery, Christmas items, glassware, gourmet food, clothes & accessories, felting, soaps, wooden items and much more. Enjoy a hot soup lunch, coffee, tea, carrot cake and muffins. Classical guitarist Brad Prevedoros. ATM on site.

$2 admission for charity.

Oak Bay Artists’ Studio Tour

Nov. 2 to 3, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Brochures with map online at recreation.oakbay.ca and Oak Bay Recreation Centres.

35th Annual Strawberry Vale Craft Fair

Nov. 2 to 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days

11 High St. (corner of High Street and Burnside Rd West)

Lots of gift ideas by local handmade juried artisans. Choose from art, body care products, jewelry, knitting, canning, cards, pottery, children’s clothing, glass work, wood, Christmas items, fabric art, food services, baking, sweet treats and much more. Wheelchair accessible, lots of parking.

$2 admission at door, children no charge.

Info: 250-479-2276

facebook.com/SVChristmasCraftFair

Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10

Calico Christmas Market

Nov. 9 to 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spectrum Community School, 957 W Burnside Rd.

Enter to win Canucks’ tickets/hotel package

Discover a new shopping tradition at our 33rd Calico Christmas Market! We proudly continue hosting a ‘commercial-free’ event. We believe that in supporting local makers and independent small businesses, we are helping to build a stronger community. Shop over 90 artisans under one roof, offering a huge selection of handcrafted goods and food items. Bring family and friends, and join us for a weekend of shopping, hot food, and fun. Every admission receives an entry to win a Canucks ticket and hotel package.

Weekend admission $5, 12 years and under free.

ATMs available and wheelchair accessible.

facebook.com/thecalicochristmasmarket

Esquimalt Arts and Crafts Society’s 42nd Annual Naturally Christmas Crafts Sale & Show

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser St.

A bevy of unique hand-crafted items. Come find that perfect gift for someone special or treat yourself! Live entertainment! Shoppers-only draw! Free parking! Free admission.

For information: eacsociety@gmail.com

First and Last Chance Christmas Craft Fair

Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

An impressive selection of artisans to help you get a jump on or finish your holiday shopping.

For more info: firstandlastchance.ca

Nov. 15 to 17

All Sooke Arts & Crafts 2019 Christmas Craft show

Friday, Nov. 15, noon to 7 p.m., and Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Daily prize draws, photos with Santa, wheelchair accessible, and free admission.

allsookeartsandcrafts.com

The Auxiliary to Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s Annual Christmas bazaar

Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney

Art, baking, books, collectables, Christmas crafts, gift basket raffles, hand-knit/sewn items, hidden treasures, jams/jellies, silent auction, annual major raffle prizes drawn at 2 p.m., refreshments, and admission by donation.

sphaux.com

Church of the Advent Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Sat. Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

510 Mount View Ave., Colwood

Wide variety of crafters, home baking.

Lunch and afternoon tea starting at 11 a.m.

To book a table or for more info, call 250-474-3031.

Barrier-free and no admission.

Metchosin Hall Christmas Arts and crafts fair

Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

4401 William Head Rd.

Over 25 tables of local handmande items: Christmas baking, fudge, preserves, pottery, cottage crafts, cards, carvings and much more. Free Admission.

Info: metchosinhall@yahoo.ca

Goward House Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Rd.

Handmade by local artisans: knitted toys, owl toques, woodcrafts, jewelry, fabric works, artwork, sock monkeys, children’s clothing, preserved foods, Raggedy Ann dolls, Xmas items etc.

Craft tables still available.

Admission $2, free parking and a tea room.

Info: 250-477-4401

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Dr.

Catch the Christmas spirit and enjoy the new vendors this year including sparklelily jewels, beer base mustards and shrubs, authentic german Christmas stollens, teething accessories, swaht shop, zipper pulls, stained glass, silver and gold jewelry, socks, slippers, designer clothes, Christmas ornaments, Santas, snowmen, folk art, dolls, teddies, monsters, kozy bags, photography, gluten-free baking, jams, hot pepper jelly, chutney, antipasta, chocolates and much more

Live music by Greg Joy

Admission $5

Info: 250.818.7109

Indoor Community Markets

Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

Local artisans, food producers, jewellery, garage sale corner, baking and more.

250-370-7300

Christmas Vintage, Retro & Collectable Show

Sun. Nov 17, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave., Sidney.

This favourite event features over 120 tables and booths of 19th and 20th-century vintage collectables, making it one of the largest events of its kind held on Vancouver Island.

Admission: $5 adult, children under 13 are free.

Phone: 250 744 1807.

vintageretrocollectible.ca

Highlands 28th Annual Craft Fair

Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two locations: Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd. and Caleb Pike Heritage Park, 1589 Millstream Rd.

A traditional craft fair showcasing new vendors. Free admission.

facebook/highlandswintercraftfair

Nov. 22 to 24

Out of Hand Modern Market

Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crystal Garden, 713 Douglas St.

Victoria’s most anticipated market of the year presents a curated selection of beautiful goods made by hand by over 100 of BC’s most accomplished and talented artists and makers. For some, this will be the only time they are in Victoria this year. Buy directly from the creators of stunning jewellery, pottery, fashions, food, wine and spirits, décor and more. Enjoy this premier holiday shopping experience with onsite coffee bar and live music. This is the one market of the holiday season you do not want to miss!

Daily Admission: adults $9, seniors and youth $7. Kids under 12 free.

To purchase tickets online and for more information, including a list of participating artist and makers, visit outofhand.ca.

Cook Street Holiday Market & Silent Auction

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook St.

Auction begins Thursday, Nov. 21 and closes at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Over 30 craft vendors. Free admission.

For more information call 250-384-6542

The Biggest, Little Christmas Market and Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Local folks, local crafts, baking, collectables & gifts. Warm Hearts Concession – by Sooke Fall Fair. To order turkey or fruit pies call 250-812-2830.

Admission by donation to the food bank

To book a table: sookefallfair.ca.

Info: Lynda Slater 250-642-4638

St. Lukes Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar

Sat, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3821 Cedar Hill X Rd.

Featuring antiques and collectibles, silent auction, jewelry, floral arrangements, needlework and handicrafts, home baking, jams and jellies, books, toys, white elephant and more. A light lunch will be served.

Free admission. For more information call 250-592-2842

Christ Church Cathedral Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction

Sat. Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral School, 912 Vancouver St.

Homemade baking and preserves, jewelry, crafts, toys, décor and attic treasures, plus a luncheon.

For more info: 250-383-2714

frontdesk@christchurchcathedral.bc.ca

St. George’s Christmas Fair

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3909 St. George’s Ln, Cadboro Bay

Apple Pies, children’s area, silent auction, treasures, books, baking, preserves, plants, children’s toys, lunch and carols.

Free coffee all day!

stgeorgecadborobay.ca

Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1

Winter Creek Pottery

Sat. Nov. 30 to Sun. Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

178 Ross Durrance Rd.

Come to the Highlands and enjoy a cup of cider and a shopping trip.

Pottery, sculpture, paintings.

250-652-5434

James Bay New Horizons Centre Christmas Bazaar & Tea

Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies St.

Refreshments for sale. Credit and Debit cards accepted. Wheelchair accessible. Free admission.

250.386.3035

jamesbaynewhorizons.ca

Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8

James Bay Market – The Dickens Fair

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The James Bay Community Centre, 140 Oswego St.

Our 39th juried show featuring all locally made, one-of-a-kind crafts, artisan foods, a children’s area, café, door prizes

Admission is $2.

Children under 12 Free

jamesbaymarket.com/dickens-fair

Winter Creek Pottery

Dec. 7 to 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

178 Ross Durrance Rd.

Come to the Highlands and enjoy a cup of cider and a shopping trip.

Pottery, sculpture, paintings.

250-652-5434

Craigflower Elementary Holiday Craft Fair

Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Craigflower School, 2766 Admirals Rd.

First Nations art and jewelry, unique handcrafted items and popular products for everyone on your list. Refreshments available and great raffle prizes to be won. All proceeds support Craigflower students.

Free admission.

Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15

First and Last Chance Christmas Craft Fair

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

An impressive selection of artisans to help you get a jump on or finish your holiday shopping.

For more info: firstandlastchance.ca

Indoor Community Markets

Dec. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

Local artisans, food producers, jewellery, garage sale corner, baking and more.

250-370-7300

Find more community events on our online community calendar. If you missed it, you can also find the print edition of our annual Greater Victoria craft fair roundup on our websites under e-editions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter