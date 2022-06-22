Greater Victoria animal rescue fundraises for paralyzed, abandoned pup

A Victoria animal rescue is raising funds for a paralyzed pup found abandoned roadside.
Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders took to social media after the dog was found abandoned by the side of the road “paralyzed and helpless.”
The dog is now in GVAC care.
“This sweet girl, Honey, needs wheels,” the post reads. “We’ve got some vetting to do and some medications and physical therapy to try, but we think wheels may make this muffin the happiest girl.”
Founded in 1973, GVAC is a volunteer-run organization that aims to put as close to 100 per cent of donations as possible to rescue and care of pets.
Visit gvacrescue.ca to donate to the cause, or Honey’s mobility.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
