Greater Victoria gears up for Go By Bike Week with Commuter Challenge

Cyclists triumph over motorists in commuter race

Ahead of Go By Bike week, Capital Bikes showcased the benefits of biking in a race.

The Commuter Challenge – the first since 2019 – saw 22 teams consisting of one cyclist and one motorist race across the region to the finish line at the Empress Fairmont hotel from 8 to 9 a.m. on May 19. Sixteen of the cyclists beat their driving partners.

“It was pretty obvious that the cyclists had some big advantages,” said event manager Jordan Glowicki in a news release. “Riding the Galloping Goose, they didn’t have to deal with traffic lights. In town, they weren’t stuck lining up behind cars. And, being able to ride right to the finish line without having to park somewhere ended up making a big difference.”

The Commuter Challenge marks the lead up to Go By Bike Week, which starts May 30 and ends June 5 with a block party at Fernwood Square. So far, 1,800 people have registered. For more information, go to capitalbike.ca.

