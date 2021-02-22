Greater Victoria man wins $75,000 in BC/49 draw

Roger Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre in Langford

Greater Victoria resident Roger Dhur won $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw with a ticket he bought in Langford. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corp.)

A Greater Victoria man is still pondering what to do with his winnings.

Roger Dhur was in “complete disbelief” after checking his results online and winning $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw, according to a release from B.C. Lottery Corp. Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Road.

“My first thought was holy smokes,” Dhur said.

He then went back to the retailer to verify his ticket.

“Sure enough, it was a $75,000-winner.”

To win $75,000, BC/49 draw players need to match five of the six main winning numbers and the bonus.

Dhur is excited to share the news with his family and plans to put the money into his savings as he ponders what to do with the prize.

ALSO READ: Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford