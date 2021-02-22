Greater Victoria resident Roger Dhur won $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw with a ticket he bought in Langford. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corp.)

Greater Victoria resident Roger Dhur won $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw with a ticket he bought in Langford. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corp.)

Greater Victoria man wins $75,000 in BC/49 draw

Roger Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre in Langford

A Greater Victoria man is still pondering what to do with his winnings.

Roger Dhur was in “complete disbelief” after checking his results online and winning $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw, according to a release from B.C. Lottery Corp. Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Road.

“My first thought was holy smokes,” Dhur said.

He then went back to the retailer to verify his ticket.

“Sure enough, it was a $75,000-winner.”

To win $75,000, BC/49 draw players need to match five of the six main winning numbers and the bonus.

Dhur is excited to share the news with his family and plans to put the money into his savings as he ponders what to do with the prize.

ALSO READ: Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well
Next story
Annual Camosun College information night turns into three-day virtual event

Just Posted

Greater Victoria resident Roger Dhur won $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw with a ticket he bought in Langford. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corp.)
Greater Victoria man wins $75,000 in BC/49 draw

Roger Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre in Langford

Traffic backed up on the Pat Bay Highway Monday morning. (Drive BC webcam)
Rear-end crash snarls Pat Bay traffic Monday morning

No serious injuries, Saanich police say

A map shows the properties owned by the City of Langford that will be used to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place. (Map courtesy of City of Langford)
Langford to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place

Construction expected to begin in May finish this summer

If you’re considering a new career or upgrading skills, CamWeek is a perfect time to explore options. (File photo courtesy of Camosun College)
Annual Camosun College information night turns into three-day virtual event

The Feb. 23 to 25 online event will include information sessions running from 4 to 8 p.m.

On Feb. 22, over 100 B.C. landmarks will glow blue to celebrate Girl Guides’ World Thinking Day and girl empowerment. (Courtesy of Girl Guides of Canada)
Greater Victoria landmarks will glow blue Monday night for girl empowerment

Homeowners are encouraged to join the Girl Guides’ event

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued from Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Parents should have been involved in decision to shave Grade 6 student’s head. (Lachlan Labere – Black PRess)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation

A daycare and school were locked down due to the threats

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule Vancouver Island run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Most Read