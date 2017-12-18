Barrett R. Blackwood, left, helps Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps cut the ribbon on his little free library in Fernwood as Teale Phelps Bondaroff looks on. Twitter photo

Greater Victoria opens its 150th little free library

Community members gather to cut ribbon on latest neighbourhood book sharing location

This weekend, the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network reached its goal of creating 150 little free libraries (LFL) by the end of 2017.

The miniature lending libraries are community book exchanges and dot the lawns of residents who have constructed unique versions of a free mini bookstore. The principle is simple – ‘leave a book, take a book,’ but the impact is great.

For two years the city has been mapping the locations of LFL’s in each neighbourhood. They can be found at VictoriaPlacemaking.ca.

Barrett R. Blackwood, who built his LFL out of repurposed and recycled materials in Fernwood, is the owner of the 150th library, which also includes smaller shelves for CDs and toys.

“I installed this little free library to promote a sense of community in my neighbourhood,” he said.

The goal of achieving 150 LFL’s was a nod to Canada 150.

“The next goal will to be keeping them all full through the winter,” said Network board member Teale Phelps Bondaroff, who has hand delivered roughly 900 books all over town since August. He was pleased to announce that libraries 151 and 152 are on their way.

“The holiday season is upon us, and it’s a great time of year for giving and sharing,” he said.

