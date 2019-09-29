Orange Shirt Day in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria Students to participate in downtown Orange Shirt Day celebrations

People will wear orange t-shirts to raise awareness about residential schools on Sept. 30

Students and staff across the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) will don orange shirts on Monday as part of the nationally celebrated Orange Shirt Day, which began in 2013.

Orange shirt day began after Phyllis Jack-Webstad shared her story of having her sparkly new orange shirt taken away on her first day of St. Joseph Mission Residential School. Her story has since been shared to raise awareness and spark conversations about residential schools in Canada.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s third Orange Shirt Day ceremony encourages education about the residential school system

“Public education has a critical role to play in the truth-telling that will enable meaningful reconciliation,” said Jordan Watters, SD61 board chair in a statement. “We cannot change the past but we can learn from it and move forward together in a good way. Orange Shirt Day is an important opportunity to have conversations about our collective history and renew and inspire a commitment to advancing the process of Canadian reconciliation.”

Students from SD61 will participate in the City of Victoria’s Xe xe Smun eem – Orange Shirt Day: Every Child Matters event at Centennial Square from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Secondary school students will perform a reconciliation song during the event.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Greater Victoria bird monitoring organization celebrates 25th anniversary

Just Posted

Greater Victoria bird monitoring organization celebrates 25th anniversary

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory is hosting a special event for the public

Greater Victoria Students to participate in downtown Orange Shirt Day celebrations

People will wear orange t-shirts to raise awareness about residential schools on Sept. 30

Candidate corner: Cowichan hopefuls talk economic development

Black Press Media reached out to the candidates running in the 2019… Continue reading

North Saanich candidate steps up for other amputees

Ron Broda talks about his journey with a prosthetic limb

Dana Lajeunesse wins Sooke byelection

Close election results will be finalized Monday

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Weedkiller sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Most Read