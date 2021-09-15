Green team tackles invasive species on Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill

Stewart Gill plants a Garry oak seedling into a reclaimed portion of Anderson Hill Park in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rain or shine, a gang of nature-loving individuals will gather in a park towering over Oak Bay in a bid to restore natural balance.

The Greater Victoria Green Team is hosting a meet-up Saturday, Sept. 18 to clear invasive plants in the Garry oak habitat of Anderson Hill Park. The gathering also aims to get like-minded people together, while respecting provincial health protocols.

Organizers ask volunteers to not participate and to un-RSVP if they feel ill, including with COVID-19 symptoms; if they or a family member has travelled internationally in the past 14 days; or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Safety protocols will be in place, including physical distancing, hand sanitizing and face masks are recommended.

Dress appropriately for the weather and activity.

A partnership with Oak Bay, The Greater Victoria Green Team leads the cleanup with registration at 9:45 a.m. at 572 Island Rd. The cleanup is expected to run until 1 p.m.

Space is limited, register at bit.ly/3z3aOBT.

