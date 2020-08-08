The GVPL has the highest circulation rate per capita in Canada, not including the contents of the newly opened James Bay Branch. (Black Press Media file photo)

GVPL staggers reopening of three more branches in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria

More Greater Victoria Library branches to reopen in August

Limited service is returning at three more Greater Victoria Public Library locations starting with Oak Bay on Aug. 14.

The Bruce Hutchison Branch at Saanich Commonwealth Place will reopen Aug. 18 and the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch starting Aug. 25.

This will bring the number of active branches back up to nine of the 12 locations.

Hours at Oak Bay, James Bay and Bruce Hutchison are Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon for “those who self-identify as seniors or immuno-compromised” and noon to 4 p.m. for the general public.

Already open are the Langford Heritage and Emily Carr (Uptown) branches (Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The Central, Juan de Fuca, Central Saanich and Saanich Centennial branches are open with limited in-person library service. The five remaining branches will resume limited in-person library service as part of Phase 3 of the library’s service restoration plan.

READ ALSO: Victoria looks to replace Central Library branch

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay pool to reopen Aug. 17
Next story
Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

Just Posted

Avoid giving dogs ice cubes, says Greater Victoria vet

Tips for keeping dogs cool and safe this summer

Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

Results will be announced on Facebook live stream event

GVPL staggers reopening of three more branches in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria

More Greater Victoria Library branches to reopen in August

Gaps in the system: Youth cope with homelessness in Greater Victoria

Four-part series will look at youth homelessness in the region

Rolling the dice on the patina of old copper

At the Galleries: Summer days continue

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

Most Read