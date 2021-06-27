Habitat for Humanity Victoria art auction raises over $28,000

Proceeds a building block for charity’s next project helping house families in need

Blossoming Forth, by Dean Simpson and Francisco Munoz sold at Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s recent art auction fundraiser. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s first online auction was a successful event that raised upwards of $28,500 to go toward building homes for families in need.

The fundraiser, entitled Open a Door to a Brighter Future, featured 89 works of art by local talent and bids came in from across Canada. In fact, several pieces sold for more than $1,000 each.

“We have all been finding new ways to connect and support each other in the last year. These artists helped us to visualize the network that holds us all together through their vision of a brighter future,” said Habitat Victoria CEO Yolanda Meijer in a release.

She added the auction of these art pieces has provided a building block for their next planned community project. View the work of participating artists at habitatvictoria.com.

The non-profit Habitat for Humanity Victoria helps families find stability and independence through affordable home ownership. The organization’s first home was built in 1999, and since then, Habitat Victoria has built 34 homes, 10 of which were completed in North Saanich this spring.

