Harmony Sooke hosting Nightmare Before Christmas drive-in movie, concert

The Nightmare Before Christmas”, an Academy Award-winning 1993 animated musical dark fantasy film produced by Tim Burton, will be presented on Oct. 31 in Sooke. (Contributed photo)

Parties and trick-or-treating may be off the table this year, but not even the coronavirus pandemic can squash the spirit of Halloween.

Case in point: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas—the very embodiment of Halloween—is getting a special viewing in Sooke, along with a concert by Harmony Project Sooke Strings and Drumline students.

This first-ever drive-in-movie and concert event in Sooke occurs on Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex parking lot. The event is hosted by Harmony Project Sooke (HPS) and sponsored by the District of Sooke.

Admission is by invitation only and will be limited to 50 cars.

The event is a fundraiser for Harmony Project Sooke, a non-profit society that provides musical education to children and youth in the Sooke area.

The event is the brainchild of HPS Drumline teachers Chris Rivollier and Alex Mold.

“The pandemic had caused us to miss out on so many competitions and events over the last seven months. We wanted to allow the students to perform in the community and to have fun at a public event,” Mold said.

The teachers proposed the drive-in movie with a concert idea to Sooke council, who liked the opportunity to sponsor a safe and fun event for the community.

With funding provided by the District of Sooke and a venue (with washrooms) provided by SEAPARC, the organizers were then able to book the film projection by Victoria Drive-in Movies based in Esquimalt.

“What’s interesting is that the company specializes in sound and will be able to feed the audio of both the movie and the kids’ performances right into the FM radios in people’s cars,” Mold said.

Attendance is by donation (suggested minimum is $15 per car). Donations may be sent by e-transfer to payments@harmonyprojectsooke.ca or by Paypal and credit card at www.harmonyprojectsooke.ca.

– submitted by Sheila Whincup



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HalloweenMoviesSooke