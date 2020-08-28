Highlands twists its fling with summer treats, communty call outs

The challenges of staging community events during the COVID-19 has organizers coming up with creative ways to keep in step and in tune.

Volunteers from the Highlands District Community Association and the Highlands Heritage Parks Society are putting a new spin on an old favourite with the Highlands Community Callout, explained Genn Holt, one of the events’ organizers.

Because of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, this year’s version of the Highlands Fling is taking an innovative approach to the annual event by serving up tasty treats and extending a much-needed hand to an organization dedicated to helping out people struggling to eat.

“Although we couldn’t include the family activities that are part of the Highlands Fling, we really wanted to give the community an end of summer treat in the safest possible way,” said Holt, who serves as a director with the Highlands District Community Association.

REVISIT: 2019 Highlands Fling in photos

There will be free ice cream and granola bars, with nut-free options available upon request. Treats will be sealed in original packaging, and all public health safety protocols for small community gatherings will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We were able to source some amazing organic ice cream from Cold Comfort in Victoria to help support local businesses,” Holt noted.

The West Highlands Community Callout takes place on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Caleb Pike Heritage Park. The East Highlands Community Callout is set for Sunday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Sept. 5 at the corner of at Munn Road and Woodbridge Place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well.

Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Goldstream Food Bank.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.