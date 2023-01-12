Hogwarts hall the people’s choice in Victoria’s magical gingerbread fundraiser

$74,000 the frosting on the fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Christmas Magic at Hogwarts Hall by Jesika Edison is the 2022 People’s Choice Award winner. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria is celebrating sweet success – raising $73,767.65 with its 14th annual Gingerbread Showcase fundraiser.

The Gingerbread Showcase, in partnership with Revera Living and hosted at the Parkside Hotel and Spa in Victoria, closed Jan. 2.

Habitat CEO Scott Dutchak thanked the bakers, supporters, and volunteers for their ongoing support.

“Their dedication is vital to the success of our beloved Gingerbread Showcase,” he said.

Bakers rose to the challenge, building fully edible creations under the theme of magical, with visitors voting their favourite entry for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

“Over 10,000 votes were tallied and we are pleased to announce that the 2022 People’s Choice Award went to Jesika Edison for her creation Christmas Magic at Hogwarts Hall,” Dutchak.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay baker spurs conversation with cookie theatre

Edison also earned the judged award for best interpretation of the theme. In other judged awards, best first impression went to Selena Olivera for Pegacorn by Selena Olivera; best use of skill and technique went to Jude Somers for Music Hall Magic; most creative and original went to Veronica and Alyssa Norman for Gnome Sweet Gnome; and most diverse use of ingredients went to Salma Naili, Simone Scrivener, and Joanna Wiseman’s for their creation In a Land Far, Far Away.

Previous years of the event had raised $536,769 for Habitat Victoria, which originally helped local homeowners with critical repairs when it started in 1990. The non-profit finished its first new home build in 2000 and has since built 34 homes throughout Greater Victoria.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Community