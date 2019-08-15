Steve Guiney and Tamy Beauregard check out the vintage cars that lined downtown Langford as part of the City’s Show and Shine last year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hot wheels roll into Langford this weekend

New event feature this year at Veterans Memorial Park

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Langford’s fascination with hot rods, race cars and tricked out custom drives goes back a long, long way.

“Langford’s always been a hotbed of racing and car enthusiasts in general,” said Matt Sahlstrom, who competed at tracks up and down Vancouver Island for years, including several decades at Western Speedway before he was elected to Langford Council in 2002. “The first race on Vancouver Island took place as soon as the second car arrived.”

“There’s a great car culture here that goes back generations,” Sahlstrom noted. “That’s part of what makes the Langford Show and Shine so special and so popular. There’s an amazing display of cars, and the pride and craftsmanship of the owners really shine through.”

Part of the appeal is that people can check out hundreds of cars within a couple of hours because of the way the pedestrian-friendly event is laid out, he added. “It still has that small-town feel and I think that’s why it draws people from across the region and all over the Island.”

The ninth annual Langford Show and Shine takes place Sun., Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The event will feature classic and muscle cars from 1975 and earlier, with a new feature this year that includes a collection of cars from the ’50s and ’60s at Veterans Memorial Park. Organizers are encouraging people to wear vintage-themed costumes and attire to add a new wrinkle to the 50s themed party planned in the park.

Award presentations in a variety of categories will take place at the Goldstream fountain at 1 p.m., and there will be dash plaques and T-shirts on sale.

Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed to all through traffic, as well as portions of Claude Road and Bryn Maur Road. Overnight and early morning parking on the affected roads will not be allowed the Saturday night before the event, and violators will be towed. Public parking is available at Langford City Hall at 877 Goldstream Ave. and Claude Road and Danbrook Road. Bicycles will not be allowed in the event area, and cyclists are advised to use the bike racks on sidewalks. Well-behaved dogs are permitted, but must be on a leash.

For more information or to register a vehicle, drive over to cityoflangford.ca.

rick.stiebel @goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

John Fleury’s ‘39 Ford is one of many cars that were on display as part of the annual Langford Show and Shine last year. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Tour de Victoria welcomes cyclists from around the globe
Next story
Bike, walk or drag the kids to Storytime is a Drag at Oak Bay Library

Just Posted

Island Health extends warning after continued spike in overdoses

Public and drug users cautioned about stronger drugs

Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

The Esquimalt Fire Department hogged some hall space for a cheeky character

Man connected to April shooting in Langford to face bail hearing

Justin Lemmen charged with several weapons-related offences

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Most Read