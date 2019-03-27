According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, the mathematical way to calculate your proper hat size is to take the circumference of your head in inches, then divide that number by pi. (Jennifer Regnier/Unsplash)

How to calculate your hat size, according to Neil deGrasse Tyson

The mathematical way

How many times do you try on a hat only to find it just doesn’t fit your head quite the right way? Maybe not that often but thanks to Neil deGrasse Tyson the world now knows how to calculate your exact hat size.

Take the circumference of your head in inches, then divide that number by pi and you’ve got your hat size.

According to deGrasse Tyson your hat size is the diameter of your head in inches if your head were a perfect circle.

Roberta’s Hats in Victoria uses a simpler but similar way to calculate your hat size — the old fashion tape measure around the back of head — to calculate one of nine sizes of hats available.


