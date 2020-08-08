Guests chat with Chef Castro Boateng at a previous Hungry Hearts fundraiser gala for Our Place Society. This year the event is going virtual with a new mac and cheese competition. (Photo by Derek Ford)

Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

Results will be announced on Facebook live stream event

More than a dozen local restaurants will be competing for the best mac and cheese in the city – all in support of the Our Place Hungry Hearts Virtual Gala.

From Aug. 8 to Sept. 8, participating restaurants will add a speciality mac and cheese dish to their menu, and patrons will vote for their favourite. The results will be announced during the virtual gala on Sept. 12, hosted live from Hungry Hearts 2020 committee chair Charolette Salomon’s own home.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s female leaders honoured in ‘unique’ online gallery fundraiser

“The hotel and restaurant industry has been so supportive of the work we do, and they’ve been hit hard by this health crisis, too,” said Julian Daly, CEO of Our Place.

“This contest will allow us to give back to them, while also raising much-needed funds to support our most vulnerable citizens.”

READ ALSO: ‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

The live-streamed Facebook event will include a performance from Darcy Phillips, who was Jann Arden’s touring keyboardist, along with a culinary demonstration from last year’s Hungry Hearts champion Nicolas Hipperson, executive chef of the Union Club. The event will also feature an auction and a Q and A session with Daly.

The money raised from the virtual gala will address the double pandemic affecting the Island’s most vulnerable residents through boosting health and wellness initiatives, including outreach paramedics, medical supplies, extended hours for Our Place and other resources.

The participating restaurants include Aura Restaurant, Heron Rock Bistro, Crooked Goose Bistro, 10 Acres, Il Covo, Boondocks, Courtney Room, Frankie’s Modern Diner, Spinnakers, Virtuous Pie, Irish Times Pub, Chuck’s Burger Bar, Smuggler’s Cove Pub, Boom and Batten, and Darcy’s Pub (Westshore).

For more information visit ourplacesociety.com/get-involved/hungry-hearts-2020.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Our Place

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GVPL staggers reopening of three more branches in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria
Next story
Avoid giving dogs ice cubes, says Greater Victoria vet

Just Posted

Avoid giving dogs ice cubes, says Greater Victoria vet

Tips for keeping dogs cool and safe this summer

Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

Results will be announced on Facebook live stream event

GVPL staggers reopening of three more branches in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria

More Greater Victoria Library branches to reopen in August

Gaps in the system: Youth cope with homelessness in Greater Victoria

Four-part series will look at youth homelessness in the region

Rolling the dice on the patina of old copper

At the Galleries: Summer days continue

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

Most Read