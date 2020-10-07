Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

Sooke ATV Club held a trash collection day in the backwoods of Jordan River on Oct. 3. (Contributed photo)

Fifteen members of the Sooke ATV Club armed with work gloves, garbage bags, and all-terrain vehicles were out picking up trash along Forebay Road in Jordan River on Oct. 3.

The volunteers filled a dumpster with various garbage items, including household items, mattresses, and construction waste. The club also recovered an abandoned boat. Another two loads of metal were brought out separately.

Sooke ATV Club is one of six Island-based clubs associated with ATVBC and recently celebrated its first anniversary.

With more than 50 members, the club is growing quickly and making its mark with cleaner forests and spreading the word of safe and sustainable riding etiquette, Sooke ATV Club said in a statement.

Curious about joining or learning more? Check out www.sookeatvclub.com or email at sookeatvclub@gmail.com.


