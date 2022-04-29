Gurdwara Singh Sabha on Cecelia Road, which will be closed for Khalsa Day celebrations on May 1. (Gurdwara Singh Sabha/Facebook)

Khalsa Day Celebrations coming to Cecelia Road in Victoria May 1

Gurdwara Singh Sabha invites all in Victoria to attend the commemoration of the founding of Sikhism

Gurdwara Singh Sabha will be hosting Khalsa Day celebrations on Cecelia Road Sunday (May 1).

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cecelia Road will be closed for an anticipated 2,000 attendees, food and craft vendors and a kid’s play area, said gurdwara assistant treasurer Surjit Dhanota in a news release.

Khalsa Day celebrates Vaisakki; the day in 1699 when the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, originated the Khalsa, or Sikh Nation.

The celebrations will be open to all, said Dhanota, and the gurdwara’s kitchen, at 470 Cecelia Rd., will offer a free meal to attendees. Entering the premises of the gurdwara requires the removal of shoes and a head covering.

