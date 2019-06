Kids go without balloons, earn top place in Oak Bay parade ribbons

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Willows elementary finished first in the battle of the best float without balloons during the Oak Bay Tea Party parade on Saturday. Men in Kilts finished second with Playful Pencil third in the newest category of ribbons at the annual parade.

Here are the other winners in the parade that wound through the community June 1.

Children’s group

First: Willlows elementary

Second: Victoria Gymnastics

Third: Bays United

Commercial Entries

First: Men in Kilts

Second: Playful Pencil

Third: Thrifty Foods

Marching Bands

Oak Bay High

Reynolds

Spectrum

Group entries

Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay Sea Rescue

Royal Victoria Yacht Club

Best float with balloons

Community entries

B.C. Aviation Museum

Cycling Without Age

Community Association of Oak Bay



