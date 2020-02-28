Colleen Scott, above, and Craig Smith were featured as ‘leap year’ babies in the March 1st, 1972 edition of the Goldstream Gazette, formerly known as the Juan de Fuca News Review. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Leap year babies from 1964: Where are they now?

Two kids featured in March 1st edition of Juan de Fuca News Review

Though Colleen Scott and Craig Smith were born in 1964, they’ll be celebrating their 14th ‘real’ birthday Feb. 29.

The two leap year babies were featured in the March 1, 1972 edition of the Juan de Fuca News Review, the former name of the Goldstream Gazette.

Back then, Scott was in the second grade at John Stubbs School and a member of Junior Auxilary, a women’s community group. She enjoyed swimming, roller skating and ice skating. Her older sister, Heather, was nine and a half at the time. Her father was with the Canadian Armed Forces and on staff at Naden Hospital.

READ MORE: Forever young: ‘Leaplings’ have today to celebrate their leap day birthdays

ALSO READ: Province’s oldest lawyer shares advice for living well at her 100th birthday party

Meanwhile, Smith attended Metchosin Elementary as a youngster. While he liked fishing, he loved golfing, as his parents managed the Metchosin Golf Club. Craig was the youngest of four kids and considered by his teachers as an artistic student.

Both would turn 56 on Feb. 29.

Black Press Media wants to know what happened to these two kids from the West Shore. Do you know them?

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Belmont principal turns 15 in leap years

Just Posted

VicPD seek help identifying man suspected of stealing guitars, Roots hoodie

The total cost of the theft is over $20,000

Teachers wear red Friday for National Day of Public Education

The day ends with a rally at Minister of Education’s office

Loose pets in the car can cost $109 fine, says Saanich cop, plus ICBC points

Unsecured pets at risk of injury, can lead to hefty fines

Weather cancelled 0.22 per cent of scheduled BC Ferries sailings in 2019

2012 was the worst for weather-related cancellations with 0.5 per cent

Former Belmont principal turns 15 in leap years

Ray Miller among the 0.07% of the population to have Feb. 29 as a birthday

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Most Read