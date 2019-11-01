Peninsula’s first poppy Val Noyes, Royal Canadian Legion poppy chair for the Saanich Peninsula, pinned the area’s first poppy on for Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. Proceeds from the campaign support veterans as well as their families. (Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Legion)

Legion pins first Saanich Peninsula poppy to kick off campaign

Poppy proceeds support veterans as well as their families and communities

The Royal Canadian Legion kicked off its poppy campaign in Sidney pinning the first poppy to Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

Val Noyes, the poppy chair, pinned the mayor in the new campaign office at the Sidney Pier Hotel, where the Seaport Room was donated to the cause.

Noyes is responsible for volunteers accepting donations at locations all across the Saanich Peninsula and as far off as Broadmead in Saanich.

Proceeds support veterans, as well as their families and communities.

