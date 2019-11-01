Legion pins first Saanich Peninsula poppy to kick off campaign

The Royal Canadian Legion kicked off its poppy campaign in Sidney pinning the first poppy to Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.
Val Noyes, the poppy chair, pinned the mayor in the new campaign office at the Sidney Pier Hotel, where the Seaport Room was donated to the cause.
Noyes is responsible for volunteers accepting donations at locations all across the Saanich Peninsula and as far off as Broadmead in Saanich.
Proceeds support veterans, as well as their families and communities.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter