Linda Green Abraham reading from the book Art & Word at the Sooke Region Museum. (Linda Gordon photo)

Local work shines in Sooke’s ARTiFACTS Arts Show

Show runs March 21 to May 12 at Sooke Region Museum

Rick Stiebel

Sooke News Mirror

Linda Gordon is making the addition of a new element to the ARTiFACTS Art Show something you can truly hang your hat on.

“We try to add something new every year,” said Gordon, who’s been involved in the show since its inception six years ago. That inspired Gordon, president of the Sooke Arts Council, to put a novel spin on some family heirlooms that have been hanging around her house for a long, long time.

“I grew up around here and remember how logging, fishing and hunting are such important parts of our heritage,” she said. “My uncle was an avid hunter and we’ve been storing his antlers for 50 years.”

RELATED: ARTiFACTS exhibits Sooke Region artists

The antlers are a family heirloom that have been gathering dust, so Gordon decided to paint and repurpose them for this year’s ARTiFACTS Arts Show.

“They make great hat racks,” Gordon added.

The event features the works of members of the Sooke Arts Council in a variety of mediums, and also provides people with the opportunity to get involved in the local arts scene.

Gordon is pleased this year’s show will include the work of Tanya Darling.

“Tanya’s a lifelong learner and student at the Vancouver Island School of Art,” Gordon said. “She does mostly abstracts, and her work is very vibrant and gorgeous.”

The show also provides an opportunity learn more about or sign up to contribute to Art & Word, a fundraising initiative that highlights how art can inspire stories, and conversely, how the written word often inspires art.

“The book was a great success last year,” Gordon said. “We’ve almost sold out and decided to do another edition this year.”

Admission is free to the ARTiFACTS Arts Show, which runs from March 20 to May 12, Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Sooke Region Museum. There is a Meet the Artists event on March 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Artists will be on hand throughout the show and people can buy their works right away without having to wait until the show ends, Gordonsaid.

For more on the show, upcoming events or to sign up for Art & Word, visit sookearts.ca.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artist Exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay
Next story
Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Just Posted

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Saanich council supports financial ask for Olympic qualifying tournament

Finance committee will review at March 17 meeting

Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Traffic is impacted in the area

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding

Community heavily impacted with many damaged and uninhabitable homes

Most Read