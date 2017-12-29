March 2017: Region mourns death of Saanich councillor Vic Derman

The region mourned along with Saanich when former teacher, Vic Derman died on March 17 at the age of 72, halfway through his fourth term on Saanich council, leaving behind his wife and daughter.
Rezoning changes allowed for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant at McLoughlin Point that comes with $20 million in amenities for the community.
John McRoberts and Jackie Gay received the National Sailing Award of the Year for their outstanding achievements at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.
McRoberts and Gay, who sail out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, captured the silver medal in the two-person mixed keelboat fleet, turning the country of Canada into the second most successful Paralympic sailing nation in the world.
Rugby Canada’s inaugural seven inductees into the 2017 Hall of Fame class included Al Charron, Gareth Rees, Rod Snow, Robert ‘Ro’ Hindson and Gillian Florence inducted into the player’s wing while Robert Spray and Mike Luke were the first inductees into the builder’s category.
Rees and Hindson both played with the Castaway Wanderers of Oak Bay.
The Oak Bay High The senior boys team finished fourth in the province. First team all-stars in the 4A BC competition included Isaiah Romanow, Caelen Scott and Diego Maffia. Jaden Touchie was named MVP.
Longtime Oak Bay resident and famed artist Patricia Martin Bates was awarded the inaugural Acorn Arts Award in a ceremony.
Oak Bay earned provincial bucks to count deer.
In December 2016, Oak Bay and UWSS learned Invermere, Grand Forks, Elkford and Cranbrook were approved for funding, while the ministry worked with Oak Bay to refine its proposal.
Abstract Developments’ Bowker proposal came to council for potential first and second readings that trigger a public hearing. While letters to council weighed heavily in favour of the proposal, the room of residents remained split.