Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club members paddling the Salish Sea on the 2006 annual return trip to Port Angeles. That tour has since evolved into a route around the Peninsula and into the Inner Harbour and Gorge Waterway. Submitted

Memories abound as Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club turns 50

Open house celebration Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gorge clubhouse

To celebrate its 50th anniversary the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club is hosting an open house on Saturday, 355 Gorge Rd. West.

While paddling activities in the Gorge predate the club by a centure, VCKC has been an mainstay along the Gorge Waterway since it started in 1968. The club holds also annual Gorge clean-ups, in which it fills truckbeds with litter, and has been an integral part of the community in the Gorge, Tillicum and Esquimalt areas.

From 2 to 4:30 p.m. the clubhouse is open to the public. Visitors can witness the variety of paddling activities that the club provides, while members on hand will provide stories of the club’s long history.

Tour the clubhouse, which will feature posters depicting the club’s history. There will also be a paddle parade of VCKC members and representatives from other clubs.

Volunteers will grill hamburgers with proceeds supporting children’s charities.

reporter@saanichnews.com

