Metchosin singer-songwriter’s face makes comeback on road sign

Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper’s face takes its place in the ‘multi use road’ sign on Happy Valley Road in 2018. Long since removed, his face made a comeback this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cheeky nod to the popular performer greets drivers on Happy Valley Road

Six stark silhouettes on a yellow roadside sign warn drivers to be wary and considerate of other road users – a farmer on a tractor, a rider on horseback, a pedestrian, a person in a wheelchair, cattle, and now, Jesse Roper.

Someone stuck a photo of the popular West Shore singer-songwriter’s face atop the deer silhouette on the Metchosin sign.

“For the record, I didn’t put it up there,” Roper said with a laugh in a phone interview with Black Press Media.

At home in Metchosin on Monday afternoon, making frittatas for his girlfriend, he concedes to being pleasantly surprised to see his face reappear roadside.

See, someone keeps sticking him up in the same spot.

His face first appeared on the sign in 2018 and the performer had to take a detour to check it out. Generally, he takes Metchosin Road home, this is the sign on Happy Valley Road.

“It made me grin when somebody put it up there,” he said.

He admits to being slightly disappointed when the first picture came down, but the singer’s face reappeared this spring – smack over the deer.

Roper hopes this round his face will greet drivers heading into his hometown well into the summer – or maybe beyond.

