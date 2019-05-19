Fiddler Daniel O’Brien entertains passersby, while fellow vendor Matt Brotherston does his best to show off original artwork at their stand at the Mighty Garage Sale in Metchosin. This year’s garage sale takes place on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Gazette file photo)

Mighty Garage Sale offers boost to Metchosin groups

Metchosin Community Association holds annual sale on May 25 and 26

Food, a collectables silent auction and “new-to-you stuff” will help support community initiatives through a sale at the Metchosin Community House.

Thousands of people are expected to come to the sale, said Barb Sawatsky, board member of the Metchosin Community Association.

“Word’s gotten out that it’s the best garage sale to come to,” she added.

The fundraising drive supports the association, which funds a host of local programs for people of all ages and maintains the community house.

The annual event “enables families in Metchosin to support the association’s work by donating things to the sale,” according to a release. Previous sales have featured donations including toys, instruments, clothing, furniture and electronics.

The Metchosin Community House is an information and resource centre for locals in the rural district. The non-profit “community-building” association has partnered at times with Emergency Operations Committee, Juan de Fuca Parks and Recreation, Pearson College of the Pacific, Sooke School District and West Shore Arts Council, along with other local agencies and organizations.

Twice a week, the house works with the VIHA Adult Day program to serve as a day-time space for seniors.

“Sometimes the House is an art gallery, a choir venue, a gourmet dinner venue, a place to meet, to entertain, to inform, to create, to “comfort” and, most of all, to encourage volunteers who support all that is good about living here in Metchosin,” states the release.

Programs, events and updates of interest the sale will help support can be found at metchosincommunityhouse.com.

The Mighty Garage Sale is on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4430 Happy Valley Rd.

