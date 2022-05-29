Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale has record year for donations

There’s plenty on offer at the Metchosin Garage Sale, which had a record year for donations this year.
“Of course, people have been saving (their donations) up during Covid. So people were very generous,” said Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association.
Challenger said groups like Our Place Society will be coming after the day’s sale finishes at 3 p.m. on Sunday (May 29) to collect leftover clothes donations, and a portion of the funds raised and leftover useful items will go to the Ukraine Cultural Society.
“So it’ll all get spread around.”
Money raised from the sale of stuff goes towards the Metchosin Community House, which acts as a meeting space for several community organizations.
The sale finishes on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. and is being held at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. Items can be purchased via donation after the sale is done if there are items left.
