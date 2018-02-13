MP hosts Victoria town hall on ending pension theft

Feb. 19 meeting brings MP Murray Rankin MP Scott Duvall to James Bay

MP Murray Rankin hosts a town hall on ending pension theft next Monday.

Rankin is joined by NDP Critic for Pensions, MP Scott Duvall, on Feb. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at James Bay New Horizons for the community meeting.

Under current federal legislation, large multinational corporations are using Canada’s inadequate bankruptcy laws to take money meant for workers’ pensions and divert it to pay off their secured creditors, who in many cases are often their parent companies.

Duvall introduced a Private Member’s Bill last fall in a bid to fix the legislation in order to first protect workers’ pensions and benefits, and force companies to provide termination or severance pay, before paying secured creditors.

Duvall has since embarked on a cross-country tour to discuss his bill and pension theft more generally. MP Murray Rankin is delighted to have his colleague and friend stop in Victoria to discuss this serious issue.

Seats can be reserved by registering for the free event at murrayrankin.ndp.ca/events. All are welcome and refreshments will be served.

 

