Mysterious polaroid camera left along Metchosin trail reveals art project

A 20-year-old Metchosin woman shows the note she left for strangers who stumble on her polaroid project near Sitting Lady Falls. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The mystery of who placed a polaroid camera along a popular Metchosin trail has been solved.

A Metchosin woman is taking claim for the art project she initiated that included a waterproof polaroid placed into a jar near Sitting Lady Falls – but she’s choosing to stay anonymous.

“I like to take pictures of people, but I feel awkward walking up to a stranger and asking to take their photo,” the 20-year-old said.

“This way I can still have something that’s less invasive and more permanent versus all the social media these days. I’m terrible with tech and I like to live life more off-the-grid. I don’t even have Facebook.”

READ MORE: Asian bird spotted in Metchosin only the second ever found in Canada

In the jar, she placed a note for strangers who stumble on the project: “Help me do some photography! Feel free to take a selfie. But if you want to be a mystery, take a picture of anything pretty. Maybe a tree, a bee, or even your knee. 1 picture each please, and sorry for the bad poetry.”

The 20-year-old was inspired to create the project after returning from an overseas trip to Europe. She’s new to photography and usually takes photos on her phone.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Metchosin Halloween bonfire lights the night

“We’re so distracted with our digital lives,” said the Metchosin woman. “I could sit for hours on Instagram looking at random things. It doesn’t hold any value to me, but knowing that each individual picture was taken with purpose makes this project so special. And you only get one shot.”

The 20-year-old found out about the success of her project through her mother, who saw a post on a Facebook page for Metchosin residents. She made an account under the name, “Jar Binks” and shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood.

Now, “Jar Binks” is searching for a place to hang her project. She’s considering the Metchosin ArtPod or the info centre at Sitting Lady Falls. Until then, she works at a cafe and plans to pursue Environmental Studies at the University of Victoria in the coming months.

Her next project will be placed somewhere along a Metchosin trail. She described it as a “business card unlike any other.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The 20-year old shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The 20-year old shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)(Aaron Guillen/News Staff)