A 20-year-old Metchosin woman shows the note she left for strangers who stumble on her polaroid project near Sitting Lady Falls. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Mysterious polaroid camera left along Metchosin trail reveals art project

Artist ‘Jar Binks’ lays claim to waterproof camera

The mystery of who placed a polaroid camera along a popular Metchosin trail has been solved.

A Metchosin woman is taking claim for the art project she initiated that included a waterproof polaroid placed into a jar near Sitting Lady Falls – but she’s choosing to stay anonymous.

“I like to take pictures of people, but I feel awkward walking up to a stranger and asking to take their photo,” the 20-year-old said.

“This way I can still have something that’s less invasive and more permanent versus all the social media these days. I’m terrible with tech and I like to live life more off-the-grid. I don’t even have Facebook.”

READ MORE: Asian bird spotted in Metchosin only the second ever found in Canada

In the jar, she placed a note for strangers who stumble on the project: “Help me do some photography! Feel free to take a selfie. But if you want to be a mystery, take a picture of anything pretty. Maybe a tree, a bee, or even your knee. 1 picture each please, and sorry for the bad poetry.”

The 20-year-old was inspired to create the project after returning from an overseas trip to Europe. She’s new to photography and usually takes photos on her phone.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Metchosin Halloween bonfire lights the night

“We’re so distracted with our digital lives,” said the Metchosin woman. “I could sit for hours on Instagram looking at random things. It doesn’t hold any value to me, but knowing that each individual picture was taken with purpose makes this project so special. And you only get one shot.”

The 20-year-old found out about the success of her project through her mother, who saw a post on a Facebook page for Metchosin residents. She made an account under the name, “Jar Binks” and shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood.

Now, “Jar Binks” is searching for a place to hang her project. She’s considering the Metchosin ArtPod or the info centre at Sitting Lady Falls. Until then, she works at a cafe and plans to pursue Environmental Studies at the University of Victoria in the coming months.

Her next project will be placed somewhere along a Metchosin trail. She described it as a “business card unlike any other.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The 20-year old shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The 20-year old shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)(Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The 20-year old shared her finished project, which included 28 printed shots she placed on a plank of wood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)(Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Sno’uyutth Day returns, this year celebrated at The Oaks
Next story
Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Just Posted

Thousands of cigarette butts collected and recycled from downtown Victoria

Canisters placed throughout the downtown core have made an impact on local litter

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Mysterious polaroid camera left along Metchosin trail reveals art project

Artist ‘Jar Binks’ lays claim to waterproof camera

School strike: SD63 says grade 12 students ‘will not lose their graduation year’

Parents, students concerned about educational impact of CUPE 441 strike

Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read