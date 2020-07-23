New Victoria art show displays 600 collaboratively made postcards from the pandemic

BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)

As lockdown regulations came into effect, Fern Long – a postal worker and a member of BOXCARSIX – thought about ways she could stay connected to her community while staying home.

Long missed seeing the other artists in BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight women between the ages of 30 to 60, and working on their art together such as their exhibit from January that saw a storefront window filled with plush pink human insides.

READ ALSO: Victoria storefronts transform into ‘squishy, pink’ human insides art installation

The group’s latest project – Postcards from the Pandemic – was sparked by Long’s desire to continue to collaborate and stay in touch, along with the idea that postal workers would benefit from seeing the cards.

Each of the artists would start a postcard and then send it to another, who would add to it and potentially finish the card. BOXCARSIX started to post the completed postcards on Instagram and friends began asking to join. The project quickly grew from eight to 60 artists. According to Clare Thomas, a member of BOXCARSIX, the collaborations have been between anywhere from two to six artists, with most of the cards involving three or four artists.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island pandemic postcard project asks people to share COVID-19 experiences

The artists used a combination of techniques to respond to what the previous artist had created. Most of the cards are abstract, explains Thomas, but some carry messages of hope or refer to recent political events.

“Each postcard is evidence of the creativity and resilience of the artists involved in its creation. Together they were a way for us to reach out to others and build community through art in challenging times,” said Thomas.

Now, the group is holding an exhibit at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective, where 600 postcards will be on display. Thomas said there were so many postcards it took four people two full days to put them in place.

Postcards from the Pandemic opens Thursday (July 23) from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 14.

For more information on BOXCARSIX visit boxcarsixartistcollective.com.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Just Posted

Fan Tan Alley exhibit connects Victoria visitors with history of Canada’s oldest Chinatown

Exhibit exploring local Chinese history, opium trade, discrimination opens on July 24

New Victoria art show displays 600 collaboratively made postcards from the pandemic

An artist would start a card and then mail it to another who would add to or complete the design

Make improvements now to Shelbourne Sreet: Greater Victoria cycling, pedestrian groups

Pandemic-related lifestyle changes make sidewalk widening, other safety improvements timely

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Most Read