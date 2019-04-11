Nils Jensen memorial fills Oak Bay High on Thursday afternoon

Second room used as hundreds show up for celebration

Former Oak Bay councillor Michelle Kirby mourns former Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen at his memorial at the Oak Bay High School Community Theatre. Jensen passed away from cancer and left behind his wife Jean and two sons, Nicholas and Stewart. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

It was a packed Dave Dunnet Theatre on Thursday afternoon for the Nils’ Jensen Memorial at Oak Bay High with the memorial so well attended it was broadcast onto a closed circuit television in a second classroom.

The Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School was standing room only with an overflow room also full for former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen’s memorial service. pic.twitter.com/9X8uh3krO5 — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) April 11, 2019

More than 400 guests, family, colleagues and friends, including the Oak Bay Police, Oak Bay Fire, and a long list of current and former policticians at the federal, provincial, municipal and school district levels filled the very school Dave Dunnet Theatre that Jensen helped secure as the former mayor.

Bagpiper Jamie Troy Jr. escorted the Jensen family in and out at the end of the program. Jensen’s life was honoured by close friends and his sons.

Led by musician Checo Tohamaso, the Victoria Soul Gospel Choir – a favourite of Jensen’s who he had sang and danced with on plenty of occasions – performed People Get Ready followed by Lean On Me.

Jensen grew deep roots into the Oak Bay and Greater Victoria community shortly after he and his family moved here from Ottawa in 1995. Jensen balanced a committed family life with being a fierce Crown prosecutor. He was known sometimes as the “smiling cobra” in the court room said friend Michael McEvoy.

Jensen was diagnosed with cancer in January and it rapidly progressed. In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to the Mayor’s Arts Legacy Fund, an initiative Jensen strongly believed in.

Jensen is survived by his sons, Stewart and Nicholas, and his wife Jean.

Tara Ney reminisces about former Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen at his memorial at the Oak Bay High School Community Theatre. Jensen passed away from cancer and left behind his wife Jean and two sons, Nicholas and Stewart. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)