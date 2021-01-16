North Saanich entrepeneurs issue online challenge to help local food bank

Trish and Chris Connor use NextDoor app to raise funds for Saanich Lions Peninsula Food Bank

Trish and Steve Connor of Deep Cove are stoking a friendly competition among neighbourhoods with the help of NextDoor app to help raise money for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A Deep Cove couple is stoking a friendly online competition to help raise money for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Trish and Chris Connor have been encouraging their neighbours to contribute to the food bank, having already raised some $350 through the downloadable app NextDoor (available online at ca.nextdoor.com) which connects neighbourhood residents.

Chris is now challenging other neighbourhoods in North Saanich and beyond to donate over the course of the next two next months.

Connor, president of Life Flight International Inc., a company providing medical emergency lifts, said he and his wife want to help as “a lot of the food banks have not been doing well, because of COVID-19.”

