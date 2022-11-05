Oak Bay creek gets its grove on with tree planting event

Schneider Electric, Tree Canada and Oak Bay parks plant trees Oct. 26 in a community service event that added young trees to the shores of Bowker Creek. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook) Schneider Electric, Tree Canada and Oak Bay parks plant trees Oct. 26 in a community service event that added trees to the shores of Bowker Creek. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook) Schneider Electric, Tree Canada and Oak Bay parks plant trees Oct. 26 in a community service event that added maple and aspen to the shores of Bowker Creek. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

A young grove grows alongside Bowker Creek in Oak Bay thanks to a partnership between the district and Schneider Electric and Tree Canada.

Maple and aspen grow thanks to the business’s annual community employee engagement commitment, planting the trees along the waterway. Schneider Electric partnered with Tree Canada whose mandate is to plant two billion trees over 10 years. Up to $3.2 billion will be invested in tree planting efforts all across Canada and the Oct. 26 planting event supports that goal. A total of 22 employees from Schneider participated in planting the trees and learning about the history and environmental benefits of Bowker Creek.

