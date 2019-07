Practise yoga for free Tuesdays at 6 p.m. all summer

Oak Bay yoga enthusiasts are once again invited to do their sun salutations outside, at the free yoga classes at Willows Beach Park.

The seventh annual summer session of free classes started on July 2 and continue every Tuesday until Aug. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The classes are led by Oak Bay instructors.

