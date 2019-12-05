Const. Jenn Berkley on Monday, her first day with the Oak Bay Police. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Police welcome former Langford firefighter as newest officer

New position marks return to the Island for Const. Jenn Berkley

Her swearing in with the Oak Bay Police on Monday marked a return to Vancouver Island for Const. Jenn Berkley.

The newest member of the 23-officer squad will start with general duties.

Originally from Nanaimo, Berkley spent the last year with the RCMP. The first half was with the academy training in Regina, the last half a placement in Mission.

READ MORE: Oak Bay cops tackle tough subjects with Twitter humour

When the opportunity to join Oak Bay came up, the long-time Langford volunteer firefighter took a chance.

“The goal was to get back to the Island, to work in a smaller detachment and to focus on pro-active policing and community involvement,” Berkley said.

As one of the RCMP’s smaller Lower Mainland detachments, Mission had “everything going on,” she added, knowing it is a quieter, slower pace in Oak Bay.

During more than five years as a Langford firefighter Berkley worked with seniors in recreation and activities, and in health care.

She’s also familiar with Oak Bay as her grandparents lived here.

“It’s a positive move for myself, to be closer to my family,” Berkley said. “And I do appreciate the ability to be proactive as opposed to working call-to-call.”

That five years of firefighting gives Berkley a lot of practical experience as a first responder, giving her a total package that the Oak Bay Police Department liked, said Chief Andy Brinton.

“When we go through our hiring process we look for fit,” Brinton said.

“It’s about how they’ll fit within our organization. This member has experience outside of policing in working with youth and significant experience with seniors, and senior care, so we feel that will make her a really good fit with Oak Bay community style.”

Brinton calls the Oak Bay style of policing a “full-circle” compared to the calls that officers respond to in cities with higher volumes of calls.

“[There] officers attend and move on, [but] here, we tend to problem solve and find a solution, and we’re pretty fortunate here with the hires we’ve had this far,” Brinton said.

Berkley is the first of four new officers Brinton expects to have in place by the end of February.

he said. They’ll replace a number of retirees.

“We’re still actively seeking people who are interested as we generally hire experienced officers,” Brinton said. “We like that they are a known commodity so we can assess how they’ll fit into our department.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Imagination and Christmas spirit combine at Sooke Festival of Trees
Next story
Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Just Posted

Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Traditional latkes available at local deli until Dec. 20

$1,500 bursary created in memory of late Duncan musician returns for second year

Young Vancouver Island musicians in financial need can apply by Dec. 15

Greater Victoria residents recognized for International Volunteer Day

Thousands of people volunteer throughout the community every year

New survey finds 4.7 million women over 15 were victims of sexual assault in Canada

Some 1.2 million men (eight per cent) report having been sexually assaulted since age 15

More than a million square feet of rental units proposed for downtown Victoria development

The Harris Green development is proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street

VIDEO: A new multi-use building development leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 5

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

Patrick Murray, one of the organizers for the tournament, broke the sad news on social media.

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Most Read