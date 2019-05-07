Glenlyon Norfolk School Grade 4-5 students in their bee keeping suits on Shady Lane where their new bee hives sit in the corner of the school’s soccer field. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay students abuzz for new bee garden

Two bee hives added to school field at Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive

From “bee careful,” to “just bee chill,” and “bee still,” the puns were flying as fast as the honey bees that arrived Monday to Glenlyon Norfolk School’s new bee garden.

Like a gang of druids gathered at a Stonehenge sunset, nine of the GNS students walked up Shady Lane clad head-to-toe in their bee keeper suits. They’re from Sarah Wallace’s Grade 4-5 class and have started a bee garden, conceived as a way to take learning outside and development environmental stewardship,” she said

“The focus of the project includes exposure to enterprise education, which takes ideas of raising awareness of the project from the students, researching and developing those ideas and taking a final ‘product’ to market.”

READ MORE: Prize winning Urban Bee farm generating a buzz

Five of the students from Wallace’s Grade 4-5 class already started with the project last year in anticipation of putting bee hives somewhere on GNS property. Though the bees only just arrived, hired for the summer from Kate Fraser at Bees Please, the students were well prepared.

In order to fundraise many of the students used bees wax to create products last year and sell them at the school craft fair.

“They made reusable wax wraps [to use] instead of cellophane two sell and sold honeycomb, and also plants through a partnership with Saanich Native Plants, and that’s how we’ve come to the program,” Wallace said.

READ ALSO: How worried should we be about the bees?

Monday was the first time on site for the bees. Fraser talked the students through the introduction of the bees to the neighbourhood explaining they were fairly happy considering the transfer there by car.

“We will visit them every Monday,” said Grade 4 student Evie Beiderwieden.

They’ll also get to keep the honey, Fraser said.

A permit for bees is only attainable in Oak Bay through Oak Bay council which Wallace acquired over the holidays.

Fraser said there are multiple Bees Please’ hives around Oak Bay. Her hive hosts do little to none of the work and get to keep the honey and also have their garden and their neighbours’ gardens benefit from the bees.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Langford Fire dealt with seven fires in the last ten days
Next story
Bigg’s orcas in the Salish Sea point to shifting habitat of resident killer whales

Just Posted

Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

City Hall is closed today due to poor air quality

Coast Guard shows off Canadian can-do attitude

Coast Guard facilitates 40 B.C. scientific programs each year

Oak Bay students abuzz for new bee garden

Two bee hives added to school field at Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive

B.C. won’t ban rugby from high school sports any time soon

Executive director of organization governing high school sports says rugby offerings are expanding

Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

Team partnered with Grizzlies to improve fan experience

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

B.C. man’s challenge of controversial LNG pipeline in hands of NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Most Read