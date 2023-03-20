Oak Bay veteran launches 4th fundraiser on 104th birthday

John Hillman plans to walk for Save the Children Canada starting May 1

John Hillman celebrates 104 years on the planet and kicks off his annual Save the Children fundraising campaign at his Oak Bay residence. (Carlton House of Oak Bay/Facebook)

Oak Bay centenarian John Hillman going for a walk is the fourth-annual fundraiser for Save the Children, launching the event on his 104th birthday.

A freshly minted Canadian – though longtime permanent resident of the country – Hillman plans to embark on his fourth consecutive walking fundraiser for Save the Children later this spring.

“Today we’re celebrating my 104th birthday,” Hillman said to a round of cheers during a Carlton House dinner March 18. He used the occasion to officially launch his fundraiser. “You can safely deposit your money quite easily and useful, and it will be counted against the fund for the children. I look forward to walking my 104 laps for your entertainment and support.”

Hillman first embarked on the fundraiser in 2020, the year he turned 101, walking 101 laps of the Carlton House inspired by fellow veteran Capt. Tom Moore of England, who did 100 laps of his garden to raise money for charities.

“I was impressed by the Englishman, Capt. Tom, because particularly, we both wear the Burma Star medal,” Hillman told the Oak Bay News that year.

Hillman has walked laps to match his age every year since, raising $333,000 for Save the Children Canada.

Hillman plans to begin his daily walking on May 1 at 10:30 a.m. He’ll walk about 10 laps each day for 10 days to hit 104.

Donate online at bit.ly/johnhillman104.

