Rick Marshall, far right, greets a guest at the 2019 Oak Bay Volunteer Fair in Monterey Recreation Centre. (Oak Bay Volunteer Services Photo)

Oak Bay’s third annual volunteer fair returns to Monterey centre

Fair a chance to celebrate volunteers success stories in Oak Bay

The Oak Bay Volunteer Fair is a chance to celebrate the volunteer-led success stories underway in Oak Bay.

It’s also a chance for would-be volunteers to find a cause that speaks to them.

The Community Association of Oak Bay and Oak Bay Volunteer Services have partnered for the third annual Oak Bay Volunteer Fair, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Monterey Recreation Centre on Saturday.

The District of Oak Bay is also a partner in the event, making the rec room at Monterey Centre available. Brad Prevedoros will serenade guests with his world-class guitar playing. There will also be door prizes and drinks for guests.

“We will have about 20 groups this year, similar this year, and we are expecting good turnout because of the weather,” said Rick Marshall of the community association.

“The event has been building a bit each year. We were nearing capacity in the room last year but we can accommodate a few more.”

The event was created to put a spotlight on the things that volunteers and volunteer groups are doing in the community of Oak Bay, and to celebrate that, Marshall said.

“It’s to give volunteers a chance to tell the stories of the work their doing, it’s highly rewarding,” he said. “It’s a fun event.”

It’s also a chance to let others know what volunteer opportunities are out there. It ranges from environmental to safety (Block Watch). There are a number of volunteer groups that steward parks and work on invasive pulls, such as, Anderson Hill, the Monteith Riparian Native Garden, and the Friends of Uplands Park.

This year’s event is looking to cater a bit more towards youth, Marshall said.

“We noticed there’s a gap there, it’s something we’d like to do more of.”

