Oak Bay’s Thrift Shop Ministry slows down for summer

With the summer bible camps coming, the Friday morning Thrift Shop Ministry weekly sale of used goods at Oak Bay United Church is winding down.

The Friday morning sale will continue to June 22. Goods are for sale in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and inside the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale also takes place on the first Saturday of the month, including June 1.

Dropoff times for goods are Wednesday and Friday mornings only, from 9 a.m. to noon.

After June 22, the Thrift Shop Ministry weekly sale will go on summer hiatus and return in the third week of September.

