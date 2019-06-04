The Thrift Shop Ministry weekly sale, Friday mornings at Oak Bay United Church. The Friday morning sale will continue to June 22. Goods are for sale in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and inside the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2 (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s Thrift Shop Ministry slows down for summer

Last day for Friday morning sales is Friday, June 22

With the summer bible camps coming, the Friday morning Thrift Shop Ministry weekly sale of used goods at Oak Bay United Church is winding down.

The Friday morning sale will continue to June 22. Goods are for sale in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and inside the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale also takes place on the first Saturday of the month, including June 1.

Dropoff times for goods are Wednesday and Friday mornings only, from 9 a.m. to noon.

After June 22, the Thrift Shop Ministry weekly sale will go on summer hiatus and return in the third week of September.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

 

