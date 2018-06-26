Oaklands Sunset Market returns for its eighth season with a rotating line-up of over 50 vendors including local growers, artisans, food trucks and community groups. Photo contributed

Oaklands Sunset Market back for its 8th season in Victoria

Family-friendly event boasts 50 rotating vendors, beer garden and kids tent

It’s market season, and there is no shortage of delicious gatherings full of local eats, arts and music to laze away the afternoon in Victoria.

And now, the Oaklands Sunset Market returns for its eighth season with over 50 vendors, theme nights, a beer garden and live music.

“People love to come out and socialize and eat,” says Heather Leary, market co-ordinator. “Our market has got this real grassroots vibe to it that people really like. It’s their home market.”

What began as a community celebration where neighbours and local businesses could come together has grown to be a support of small scale entrepreneurs and local artists, and a participant in the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

RELATED: B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $75,000 boost

Along with local growers, bakers, food producers, and entertainment, the family-friendly event includes a kids’ tent with scheduled activities, and will also host LifeCycles, an organization that lets you register your trees for fruit picking.

“The purpose of the market is really about bringing neighbours together and strengthening community through sharing food and sharing information,” Leary explains.

Market-goers will find the return of the beer garden this year, with local offerings from Hoyne Brewing Co. and Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse. Photo contributed

A number of the vendors are small scale operations, Leary explains, and without a storefront, the market provides a place to build a customer base that is both time and cost effective.

With a rotating line-up thanks to a “good mix of farms,” Leary considers the market a one-stop shop that doubles as a neighbourhood-builder, showcasing what the community has to offer.

“The market will never look the same two weeks in a row,” she says.

Oaklands Sunset Market runs Wednesday evenings from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 29 at the Oaklands Community Association (2827 Belmont Avenue). Visit their Facebook page (@oaklandssunsetmarket) to keep up to date with what’s happening each week.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

