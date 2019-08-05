The Oaklands Community Association is hoping to secure a location for a community garden in either Oswald or Clawthorpe park. (Stella de Smit on Unsplash)

Oswald and Clawthorpe parks possible sites for Oaklands Community Garden

Volunteers push ahead after four years of efforts to secure space for local garden

It’s been in the works since 2015, but the the Oaklands Community Association is getting closer to making a community garden a reality.

A group of volunteers has put together an expression of interest for Oswald and Clawthorpe parks as locations for a garden – or as the community association puts it, “an enhanced public space where children can cultivate an appreciation for nature’s bounty” and “those without land can grow healthy food.”

READ ALSO: Victoria’s community garden plots a hot commodity

In the past, Oaklands Park and David Spencer Park were proposed as garden spots, but both were rejected by portions of the community.

“It’s challenging because there are limited spaces in the city that are large enough for gardening,” said Katherine Muncaster, the volunteer who heads the Oaklands Community Garden Initiative. “It’s been a lot of work and I feel very sad that it hasn’t succeeded yet. I understand people feel apprehensive of any change of land use, but I also wish that we could kind of collectively make some decisions about prioritizing land for garden over lawn.”

Muncaster understands the value of city green space, but says a garden would enhance what’s available, offering a welcoming, public space that includes both private allotment gardens and potentially a food forest available to the whole community.

“We really want to have a mix of plots and commons so it feels like a welcoming pace people can walk though, pick some berries, enjoy the benches and kids play areas…it has so much potential for bringing communities together, and beauty and pollinators.”

Oaklands community development coordinator Sarah Murray agreed, citing the benefits public garden spaces offer to residents, especially renters who may not have access to, or have the ability to modify their own outdoor space.

“We don’t have any green space that involves activities for adults,” Murray said. “They also have benefits when it come to increasing food security.”

READ ALSO: Highlands plants community food forest

One or both of the locations brought to the City for approval will then be put to the community for feedback and the community association hopes to get resident support.

“I think some people have thought of it as taking away from public space,” Muncaster said. “But it is a public space and that’s why we want to make it the most welcoming and inviting space it can be.”

The City of Victoria has expressed its support for gardens in the city and offers a variety of grants that can be put towards community garden projects such as the City Micro-Grant, the Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grant and the My Great Neighbourhood Grant.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Saanich man cuts a swathe through invasive species
Next story
VIDEO: Gordy Dodd’s 10th annual Peace Walk a beacon of hope, say community leaders

Just Posted

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

Busy day for passenger to end the long weekend

Oswald and Clawthorpe parks possible sites for Oaklands Community Garden

Volunteers push ahead after four years of efforts to secure space for local garden

Bowker Brush Up artists ready to talk art

Bowker Brush Up part of Arts and Culture Days in Oak Bay

North Saanich man cuts a swathe through invasive species

Former around-the-world sailor clears three truck loads of plants from District parks

Sunny skies for the holiday Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

VIDEO: Gordy Dodd’s 10th annual Peace Walk a beacon of hope, say community leaders

Guru Nanak walk spreads message of equality, acceptance and peace

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Most Read